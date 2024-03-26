Advertisement
The Listener / Business

State of the socials in 2024: Five networks worth your time and attention

By Peter Griffin
8 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

Is social media working for you, or are you a slave to the algorithms? Here’s the way to make the most of the time you spend at the world’s great online gathering places.

Two hours

