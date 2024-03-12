Advertisement
Peter Griffin: Don’t want to pay for Xtra Mail? Your best options for a new email service

By Peter Griffin
9 mins to read
Spark has told Xtra Mail users it's going to cost to use the email service, meaning many are looking for an alternative. Photo / Getty Images

Spark last week issued a shock update about Xtra Mail, one of the country’s oldest free email service providers, which still has tens of thousands of users.

From May 16, Spark advised, Xtra Mail will

