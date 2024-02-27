Peter Griffin: Let there be light - a buyer’s guide to smart lights

Home lighting can be as high-tech as you want. Photo / Getty Images

A few years ago, I moved into a 1960s-era apartment building that doesn’t have any overhead lighting, as there’s no ceiling cavity to run wires through the ceiling.

The previous owners used trendy floor lamps to light the place. I decided to continue the theme but bring the lighting into the 21st century by decking out the lounge and dining area with smart lights, namely LED wall panels from Nanoleaf.

I have 18 panels in three clusters, each of which can be controlled with a button on the wall, or my smartphone. Happy with the multi-coloured results, I then bought a collection of Philips Hue colour bulbs and lighting strips to replace light fittings in the bedrooms. Bunnings had a deal on cheap, generic smart light bulbs, so I picked up white, dimmable bayonet bulbs for the kitchen and bathrooms. I’ve since added a couple of recessed Nanoleaf spotlights to brighten up the corners of my lounge. Then Xiaomi sent me a couple of its bulbs to add to the mix.

Now I have a dozen smart lights from four different manufacturers, with four apps on my phone to control them. I can’t control all of them from the same app, but thankfully all of the lights can be controlled from Google Assistant with voice commands, so I just need to say, “Hey Google, turn on living room light,” and the Philips Hue fires up. A similar command activates the Nanoleaf panels, and the bedroom lights come on with yet another command.

Everyone comments on the lighting when they visit my place, the aura of which can be seen from the road. But there are a few things I’ve learned on my smart lighting journey that are worth considering as you see the light and upgrade your ageing bulbs.

Smart lights can be conventional-looking bulbs, or panels and lighting strips that generally use LED (light emitting diode) technology rather than the incandescent, halogen or compact fluorescent (CFL) bulbs traditionally used around the home. They incorporate wireless technology, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other wireless protocols like Zigby, to connect to a network so you can control them via a voice command or the tap of a button in a smartphone app.

You can plug screw socket or bayonet smart bulbs into industry standard light fittings, which supplies them with power. But to ensure they stay connected and able to respond to your commands, they’ll need to be in range of your wireless network if they connect via Wi-Fi or your smartphone if they are Bluetooth-enabled.

The bulbs typically come in two categories - white dimmable bulbs and full-colour bulbs, which are more expensive but can be adjusted to your exact colour preferences. Panels and strips plug into a power point and include a small device containing the smarts for connectivity.

Most smart bulbs give you full control of them via an accompanying smartphone app, including the ability to set sophisticated lighting schemes and sync lighting with music. The best way to control them for regular use is with the Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri smart assistants, either on your phone or built into a smart speaker.

You can then draw on the features of smart assistants to set routines, allowing you to automatically turn lights on and off at preset times, and to run funky lighting schemes chosen by experts. You can even get smart lighting that adjusts to the colours displayed on your TV screen, or which will transition based on the weather.

Smart lights are fairly easy to set up, but things get more complicated when they need to be hardwired by an electrician, installed in hard-to-reach spots, and require power cables to be tucked out of the way under carpet.

They can also render your existing light switches useless. You can turn a smart light on and off by flicking the switch, but the switch needs to be in the “on” position to keep the lights powered so you can control them. If you switch the light off manually before going to bed, you won’t be able to turn it on in the morning.

I’ve just learned to stop touching the light switches - I control everything with voice commands or via the app - but you could also invest in smart switches, which replace your existing light switches and allow you to dim and control your smart lights with a tactile switch. A wireless smart switch gives you the option to control numerous lights from one access point wherever you want it to be. They can also be used simply to control your existing, conventional bulbs - smart control, but dumb lights.

Smart light strips and bulbs add atmosphere and can be controlled with Google Assistant. Photo / Supplied

What I’ve learned through experimenting with smart lights:

You get what you pay for: Colour smart lights are available from as little as $10, which are great for simply upgrading your “dumb” lights. But the generic, cheap bulbs I bought cause me no end of problems. They will regularly start flashing because they’ve lost wireless connectivity and need to be reset by turning the power off and back on again. They don’t display light tones that are as pleasant on the eye and come with a very clunky smartphone app that I’ve given up using.

On the flipside, the Philips Hue lights and the Nanoleaf light panels cost a lot more but are more reliable, and the associated apps give you a lot of control to set the lighting scene for each room. The Philips lighting strip I use behind my liquor cabinet is still firmly attached, but the Nanoleaf lighting strip on the back of my TV has lost its adhesive and I need to regularly re-attach it with Blu-Tack.

It’s best not to mix and match: I have an eclectic mix of smart lights in my apartment and their compatibility with Google Assistant means they all heed my command, most of the time. But I’d have been far better off decking out my apartment with smart lights from just one brand. I could then control them all in one app and exactly match the colour tone for all of the lights in one go.

A new networking standard called Matter arrived in the last year or so, which means that newer smart lighting devices should be able to interact with each other allowing Matter-enabled bulbs from different manufacturers to be centrally controlled. But older smart lights won’t be compatible. Smartlight makers regularly run sales on sets of their lights, so it’s worth waiting until your lights of choice are discounted to expand your lighting, rather than buying cheap alternatives.

Themes and routines rock: The Philips Hue and Nanoleaf apps are the best I’ve encountered for controlling your lights and setting the exact lighting tones you want. In the apps, I can instantly switch from a bright lighting setting for reading, to a moody sunset-tinged light scheme for when I have people around for cocktails.

Then I combine the app light scheme settings with routines available in Google Assistant, or the Alexa smart assistant. I can set the lights to come on and turn off at pre-assigned times and in conjunction with other devices, such as my smart radio and heaters. I can also use Google Assistant to turn on the lights when I’m not at home.

Nanoleaf’s new Skylight Modular Ceiling Light Panels. Photo / Supplied

Five things to keep in mind when buying smart lights:

Lighting control options: You can choose between smart bulbs, smart switches, or a combination of both. Bulbs provide flexibility without altering your existing electrical infrastructure, whereas switches allow for more complex configurations and control of multiple bulbs at once. I opted for smart bulbs and light panels but have ended up with a complicated set-up and have had to train myself, and others in the household, not to touch the wall switches. Some lighting systems require a bridge (or hub) for more flexible control options. The bridge will connect to your router to manage the lights over your home network. A bridge will cost extra but is useful for more complicated lighting set-ups.

Compatibility: Ensure that the chosen smart lighting products are compatible with your preferred smart home ecosystem (such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home etc) and communication protocols (like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee). When buying smart lights, look for Matter-enabled products which have the latest, most flexible standard for interoperability. Determine the extent of automation desired, from basic scheduling to more sophisticated scenarios triggered by events like motion detection or weather conditions.

Aesthetic appeal: Be aware that smart lighting solutions may require additional hardware, such as smart hubs or AV hubs, which could affect the appearance of your home. Plan accordingly to minimise visual disruption. Look for bulbs that are dimmable and offer a range of colour temperatures to suit different moods and activities. Light panels and strips can be stylish and accentuate the architecture of your rooms but take some time to plan out the lighting design.

Cost: Smart lights can be expensive, but the brands known for quality offer a smoother lighting experience. Balance initial purchase costs against long-term savings from reduced energy consumption and increased convenience. Keep in mind that smart lighting technology continues to evolve rapidly, leading to lower prices and improved performance.

Installation difficulty: Assess the ease of installation for each product, especially if retrofitting existing lighting fixtures. Smart plugs and bulbs typically require minimal effort, but smart switches and some lighting panels and recessed lights may need professional assistance. Choose good adhesives for lighting panels and light strips and make sure to use a level gauge to mount them correctly.

The Philips Hue Colour Lightstrip. Photo / Supplied

Smart lighting options

Nanoleaf Skylight Modular Ceiling Light Panels

Nanoleaf brings its popular wall-mounted light panels to the ceiling of your home, allowing you to configure a lighting design to suit each room. You need to hard-wire one square, which will require a visit from an electrician, then you can add up to 100 additional squares across your ceiling. The ceiling light panels have all the features of the wall panels, including Rhythm Music Visualiser, Schedules, and Magic Scenes. A great alternative to more conventional ceiling lamps and spotlights. Controlled via your Wi-Fi network and can be synced with existing Nanoleaf lights in your home via the app.

Price: $520 for the Smarter Kit (3 pack) and$159.99 for Expansion Packs (1 pack).

Philips offers a wide selection of quality smart bulbs that can also be paired with a colour lightstrip to backlight furniture or cabinet fittings. You just stick the strip to a clean surface and plug it into your powerpoint. The lightstrip can be controlled in the Hue app and works with your smart home system of choice.

Price: $232 (1M extension is $52.50)