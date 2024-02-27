Advertisement
Peter Griffin: Let there be light - a buyer’s guide to smart lights

By Peter Griffin
A few years ago, I moved into a 1960s-era apartment building that doesn’t have any overhead lighting, as there’s no ceiling cavity to run wires through the ceiling.

The previous owners used trendy floor lamps

