Bumper long weekend wine guide

Askerne Reserve Hawke’s Bay Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon/Malbec 2021

★★★★½

This very generous, deeply coloured blend is merlot-based (52%), with smaller proportions of cabernet sauvignon, malbec, cabernet franc and petit verdot. Grown near Havelock North, it is mouthfilling and savoury, with strong ripe-plum, blackcurrant and spice flavours, seasoned with nutty oak, good complexity and harmony, and the structure to age well. $37

Astrolabe Wrekin Marlborough Chenin Blanc 2023

★★★★★

This classy wine was hand-picked in the Fairhall Valley and fermented in tanks and barrels. Attractively scented and full-bodied, it has strong, vibrant yet delicate peachy flavours, showing a distinct touch of complexity, fresh acidity and a finely textured, dry finish. Well worth cellaring. $30

Awaroa Waiheke Island Redemption 2022

★★★★★

Set to flourish for 10-20 years, this “super reserve” blend of cabernet sauvignon (80%), merlot and malbec was matured in French oak barriques (80% new). Dark and powerful, it has deep, vibrant blackcurrant and spice flavours, lush but not heavy. A very classy, concentrated, finely structured red. (14.5% alc/vol) $150

Babich Irongate Gimblett Gravels Cabernet/Merlot/Cabernet Franc 2018

★★★★★

This elegant, complex, firmly structured Hawke’s Bay red was aged for more than a year in French oak barriques. Deep and still moderately youthful in colour, it is mouthfilling and savoury, with strong, ripe blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, seasoned with nutty oak, and excellent complexity, backbone and vigour. $45

Bilancia Kaikora Vineyard Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2022

★★★★★

This is one of the best wines yet from Central Hawke’s Bay. Grown at Otane (Kaikora is the original name for the town), it has a fragrant, slightly smoky, complex bouquet. Full-bodied, it has deep, vibrant, citrusy, peachy, mealy flavours, finely integrated oak, good acid spine, and excellent vigour, poise and length. $55

Black Estate Damsteep North Canterbury Pinot Noir 2021

★★★★★

Certified organic, this full-coloured wine was grown in the Damsteep Vineyard, planted in 1999 in the upper Waipara Valley. A fragrant, characterful red, it has concentrated, ripe cherry, plum and spice flavours, complex and very savoury, with gentle acidity and a well-structured finish. Full of youthful vigour. $55

Blank Canvas Escaroth Vineyard Marlborough Pinot Noir 2021

★★★★★

This very youthful red is from 20-year-old, unirrigated vines on a north-facing clay slope at Taylor Pass, in the Southern Valleys. From an ultra low-cropping harvest, it is deeply coloured, mouthfilling, sweet-fruited and savoury, with highly concentrated cherry, plum and spice flavours and good tannin backbone. It should be very long-lived. $60

Church Road McDonald Series Hawke’s Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

★★★★½

This barrel-aged red was grown in the Redstone Vineyard, in the Bridge Pā Triangle. Dark and youthful in colour, it is mouthfilling and well-ripened, with rich, vibrant, blackcurrant and red berry flavours gently seasoned with nutty oak, and smooth tannins. Best drinking 2027+. $29

Clos Henri Waimaunga Single Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023

★★★★★

This classy wine was grown in clay soils and partly barrel-fermented. Weighty and fleshy, it is sweet-fruited, with notable richness and complexity, lively acidity, and a very finely textured, dry, lasting finish. Already delicious, it should break into full stride mid-2025+. $39

Destiny Bay Destinae 2021

★★★★★

Grown on Waiheke Island, this is a finely crafted blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, malbec and petit verdot, aged in French and American oak barrels. Deeply coloured, it is fragrant, mouthfilling and supple, with rich, beautifully ripe blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, gently seasoned with nutty oak. Best drinking 2026+. (14.5% alc/vol) $175

Dog Point Vineyard Marlborough Pinot Noir 2022

★★★★★

Grown on the south side of the Wairau Valley, this classy, finely structured wine has a fragrant, savoury, youthful bouquet. Full, bright ruby, it has layers of red berry, plum, spice and nut flavours, fresh acidity, and impressive harmony, complexity and length. Certified organic. $55

Folding Hill Bendigo Central Otago Chardonnay 2022

★★★★★

This weighty, generous wine adds to the fast-growing evidence that Central Otago has great potential for chardonnay. Hand-picked and barrel-fermented, it has strong, ripe stonefruit flavours enriched by finely integrated oak, and fresh, lively acidity. Already delicious, it should break into full stride 2025+. $32

Greystone Waipara North Canterbury Chardonnay 2023

★★★★★

Certified organic, this barrel-fermented wine is fleshy, sweet-fruited and lively, with concentrated, peachy, slightly buttery and toasty flavours, finely balanced acidity and a long, very harmonious finish. Already open and expressive, it should be at its best 2026+. $55

Hans Herzog Marlborough Viognier 2020

★★★★★

Hand-harvested from mature vines on the north side of the Wairau Valley, this organic wine was fermented and aged for 18 months in French oak puncheons. Currently delicious, it is weighty and savoury, with deep, peachy, slightly spicy flavours gently enriched by biscuity oak, and a long, dry, well-rounded finish. $65

Jules Taylor OTQ Single Vineyard Marlborough Pinot Noir 2023

★★★★½

Made “On The Quiet”, this very ageworthy red is from the Wrekin Vineyard in the Fairhall Valley. Full-coloured, it is sturdy and savoury, with concentrated, ripe plum, cherry and spice flavours seasoned with nutty oak, good complexity and a firm backbone of tannin. Certified organic. $47

Luna Eclipse Martinborough Pinot Noir 2021

★★★★★

Already delicious, this fragrant, deep ruby red was hand-harvested from vines planted in 1992 (mostly) and 2007 in Eclipse Vineyard, on the Martinborough Terrace. Mouthfilling, it is complex and savoury, with concentrated, ripe, cherryish, spicy, nutty flavours, and good tannin backbone. $60

Māori Point Grand Reserve Professors’ Block Central Otago Pinot Noir 2020

★★★★★

Attractively scented and complex, this full, bright ruby red was grown at Tarras. Mouthfilling and savoury, it has rich cherry, plum, spice and nut flavours, with a silky, finely textured, persistent finish. Very ageworthy. $85

Misha’s Vineyard The Gallery Central Otago Gewurztraminer 2022

★★★★½

This Bendigo wine was fermented in seasoned French oak barrels. Bright, light lemon/green, it is mouthfilling, with peach, lychee and pear flavours showing excellent vibrancy, delicacy and depth, fresh acidity, and an off-dry, finely poised finish. $35

Mission Jewelstone Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2021

★★★★★





From vines approaching 20 years old, this very refined red was grown at Mere Rd, Gimblett Gravels. Dark and purple-flushed, with a floral, spicy bouquet, it is mouthfilling and savoury, with plum and black pepper flavours, a hint of dark chocolate, and excellent ripeness and density. Best drinking 2028+. $40

Mondillo Central Otago Pinot Noir 2023

★★★★★

This delicious Bendigo red was hand-picked and aged in French oak barriques. Deep, bright ruby, it is weighty, sweet-fruited, savoury and supple, with strong cherry, plum and spice flavours, hints of liquorice and nuts, good tannin backbone, and excellent depth, complexity and harmony. $51

Nautilus The Paper Nautilus Heritage Block Renwick Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022

★★★★★

Named after a paper-thin shell, this wine was harvested from mature vines in the heart of the Wairau Valley and handled in large French oak vessels. Tightly structured, it is a very ageworthy wine, crisp and vigorous, with concentrated tropical fruit flavours gently seasoned with oak, and a complex, fragrant bouquet. $35

Neudorf Home Block Moutere Chardonnay 2023

★★★★★

Grown in clay soils threaded with gravel at Upper Moutere, this very youthful wine was harvested from mature vines and fermented and lees-aged in French oak barriques. Mouthfilling, savoury, fresh and vigorous, it has rich, citrusy, peachy flavours, an unobtrusive oak influence, good acid spine and a long, harmonious finish. Conveying a sense of unexplored potential, it should flourish with cellaring. Certified organic. $95

Passage Rock Reserve Waiheke Island Viognier 2023

★★★★★

This powerful, youthful wine was barrel-aged. Light yellow/green, it is full-bodied, sweet-fruited and savoury, with generous, peachy, gently spicy and toasty flavours, a hint of apricot, a slightly oily texture and excellent complexity. $50

Pegasus Bay Waipara Valley North Canterbury Riesling 2023

★★★★★

This classic Waipara wine is already delicious. Attractively scented and finely poised, it has rich, vigorous, peachy, citrusy flavours, gentle sweetness, good acid spine, and lovely vibrancy, depth and harmony. Best drinking 2028+. (12.5% alc/vol) $30

Pyramid Valley Weaver Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022

★★★★★

This memorable wine was grown in the hillside Churton Vineyard, between the Waihopai Valley and the Omaka Valley, and handled in a concrete tank and old oak puncheons. Weighty and savoury, with notably concentrated, ripe tropical fruit flavours, complex, dry and lasting, it is an exceptional Marlborough sauvignon blanc, already highly expressive. $85

Rimapere Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024

★★★★½

The Rimapere brand is owned by Paris-based Edmond de Rothschild Heritage. Grown at Rapaura and fermented and lees-aged in stainless steel tanks, it is highly fragrant and full-bodied, with very good vigour and intensity of ripe tropical fruit flavours. Crisp, dry and lingering. $30

Seresin Leah Marlborough Pinot Noir 2023

★★★★½

Certified organic, this good value red flows from the Raupō Creek Vineyard, in the Omaka Valley. Deep, bright ruby, it is mouthfilling and fruit-packed, with concentrated, ripe-cherryish/plummy and spicy flavours showing some savoury complexity, balanced acidity and good tannin backbone. $33

Squawking Magpie Terraces & Gravels Chardonnay 2022

★★★★½

Barrel-fermented, this is a mouthfilling, creamy-textured Hawke’s Bay wine. It has rich, vibrant, peachy flavours seasoned with oak, a distinct hint of butterscotch, balanced acidity, and very good complexity and harmony. $35

Te Mata Estate Alma Hawke’s Bay Pinot Noir 2022

★★★★★

Pinot noir is not commonly linked to Hawke’s Bay, but it has been cultivated in the region since the 19th century. Grown inland in the Dartmoor Valley, this is one of Te Mata Estate’s best reds of the vintage. Deeply coloured, it is mouthfilling and sweet-fruited, with rich cherry, plum and spice flavours and fine, supple tannins. Strongly varietal, savoury, nutty and complex, it’s already delicious, but well worth cellaring to 2026+. $70

te Pā The Reserve Collection Seaside Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023

★★★★★

Hand-picked on the Wairau Bar, this vigorous, vibrant, classy wine offers fine value. Tank-fermented, it is freshly aromatic and full-bodied, with searching, ripely herbaceous flavours, a slightly salty streak, and a dry, persistent finish. $26

The Landing Madre Chardonnay 2021

★★★★★

The Landing’s powerful, premium chardonnay was grown in the Bay of Islands and fermented and matured in French oak barriques and puncheons. Bright lemon/green, it is mouthfilling, with fresh acidity and concentrated, vibrant, peach and grapefruit flavours gently seasoned with oak. A distinctive, savoury, vigorous wine, complex and finely structured, it’s still unfolding. $130

Tony Bish Skeetfield Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2022

★★★★★

This classy wine was hand-picked from mature vines at Ohiti and fermented and matured in French oak barriques. It has a fragrant, complex, youthful bouquet. Mouthfilling and savoury, it is vigorous, with concentrated, yet delicate, peachy, slightly citrusy and biscuity flavours, oak-derived richness, fresh acidity and a lengthy finish. $80

Trinity Hill Gimblett Estate Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2021

★★★★★

Already highly approachable, this savoury, complex red is a stunner. Dark and purple-flushed, it was grown in the Gimblett Estate Vineyard and oak-aged for 18 months. It has dense, ripe, blackcurrant and spice flavours, hints of dark chocolate, firm but supple tannins and an enduring finish. A wine to ponder over. $120

Villa Maria Single Vineyard Taylors Pass Chardonnay 2022

★★★★★

This elegant, fresh, weighty wine was grown in Marlborough’s Awatere Valley, and fermented and lees-aged in French oak casks. It has strong, vibrant citrus and stonefruit flavours, gentle mealy, biscuity notes adding complexity, and a long, savoury, rounded finish. Already delicious, it’s also well worth cellaring. $50 l

Note: all wines are 13-14% alc/vol, unless stated otherwise.