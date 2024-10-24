SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Bumper long weekend wine guide

By Michael Cooper
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

Looking for a fast, cheap and reliable way to travel? Wines grown in a single vineyard have a singular magic. If you have visited the vineyard in the past, opening a bottle of its wine instantly transfers you back to the site, imbuing your drink with memories.

If you haven’t visited the vineyard, the producer’s website will usually have a picturesque photograph. A bottle of single-vineyard wine can transport you to a completely different place.

Askerne Reserve Hawke’s Bay Merlot/Cabernet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener