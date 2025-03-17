Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Opinion: Donald Trump’s poll numbers are sagging. Here’s why

By Kristen Soltis Anderson
New York Times·
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on March 4, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on March 4, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Kristen Soltis Anderson
Kristen Soltis Anderson, a contributing Opinion writer for The New York Times, is a Republican pollster and the author of 'The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials Are Leading America (and How Republicans Can Keep Up)'

The Trump presidency has taken on a “damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead” quality. Pushing through a vast remake of the federal government and disruption of the global trade system is clearly something Donald Trump has wanted for a long time and now feels he has a mandate to pursue

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World