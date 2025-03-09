Advertisement
Home / World

The populist v the billionaire: Bannon, Musk and the battle within Maga

By Tyler Pager and Maggie Haberman
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Stephen Bannon has credibility with some of the supporters President Trump needs to be successful, and he is making clear that he is less than enamoured with Elon Musk. Photo / Maansi Srivastava, The New York Times

President Trump has made clear he wants to keep both men and their allies within his movement, but the tensions are growing.

After word leaked out about a clash at the White House where members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet challenged the authority of to reshape their departments, one of the President’s top allies, Steve Bannon, quickly piled on.

