Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Musk’s cabinet cameo: The elephant in the room wore black

By Shawn McCreesh
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Elon Musk told members of President Trump's cabinet that he had gotten Trump's approval to order their employees to explain how they spend their days or else face termination. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Elon Musk told members of President Trump's cabinet that he had gotten Trump's approval to order their employees to explain how they spend their days or else face termination. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

At the first cabinet meeting of his second term, President Trump asked Elon Musk to speak first. The man tasked with slashing the federal government spoke far more than anyone else, other than Trump.

About 12 minutes into the first meeting of his new Cabinet, President Donald addressed the elephant in the room. This was rather easy for him to do, since the elephant was standing 10 feet away, dressed all in black, hovering over the head of the table at which the President and the members of his Cabinet sat.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World