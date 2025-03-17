Smoke rises after US airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, in Yemen on March 15. Photo / via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump declared Iran responsible for future attacks by Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthi rebels.

Trump’s comments followed US strikes on Yemen, killing 53 people and wounding 98.

The Houthis claimed attacks on a US aircraft carrier, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump on Monday declared he will hold Iran directly responsible for any future attacks by Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthi rebels, who have targeted multiple US and other foreign ships in the Red Sea.

“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

While the United States has been carrying out strikes on Houthi targets for months, Trump’s comments were unusually pointed at Iran, which he is also pressuring over nuclear talks.

He spoke after the first US strikes on Yemen of his new term killed 53 people and wounded 98 on Saturday.