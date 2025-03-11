US President Donald Trump has threatened to 'shut down' Canada's auto industry and said the best way to end the trade war was for Washington’s ally to be absorbed into the United States. Photo / Getty Images
Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, doubling them to 50%.
Canada’s incoming PM Mark Carney has vowed to defend against the tariffs, saying they’re “always ready” for a fight if needed.
Trump suggested Canada join the US as the 51st state to eliminate tariffs and border issues.
US President Donald Trump announced massive new tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium on Tuesday, while threatening to “shut down” its auto industry and saying the best way to end the trade war was for Washington’s ally to be absorbed into the United States.
Trump’s shock new threats came hours before a midnight deadline for ramping up the Republican’s increasingly global trade offensive.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump announced that he would double planned 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50% for imports of the metals from Canada.
A 25% levy is still due to kick in on Wednesday for other US trading partners, hitting Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.
The upcoming tariffs, which currently allow for no exceptions, threaten to affect everything from electronics to vehicles and construction equipment – and have manufacturers scrambling to find cost-effective domestic suppliers.
The country facing the most aggressive action is Canada, historically one of the United States’ closest allies and top trading partners.
Ottawa is now locked in an extraordinarily bitter war of words with the Republican, facing constant threats over its sovereignty.
Canada’s incoming Prime Minister Mark Carney struck a defiant note on Sunday, vowing to stand up for “the Canadian way of life” and saying Canadians are “always ready” for a fight if needed.
Reacting to Trump’s announcement on MSNBC, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the US President made “an unprovoked attack on our country, on families, on jobs”, promising an appropriate response.
Canada supplies half of US aluminium imports and 20% of US steel imports, noted industry consultant EY-Parthenon.
Electricity emergency?
Trump said his new supercharged tariffs were in response to Canadian province Ontario’s imposition of a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to three US states.
Trump said he would be announcing an electricity national emergency in the area hit by the price increases.
He also ramped up his threats, warning that if what he called “egregious” Canadian tariffs are not dropped he would step up tariffs on cars from April 2.
This would “essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada”, he said.
Trump has vowed reciprocal levies as soon as April 2, to remedy trade practices Washington deems unfair.
In the same lengthy social media post Tuesday, Trump said the “only thing that makes sense” is for Canada to join the United States as a 51st state.
“This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear. Canadians taxes will be very substantially reduced, they will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever before, there would no longer be a Northern Border problem,” Trump said.
Costs and opportunities
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said on X that Trump’s tariff threats on Canada would be “a self-inflicted wound to the US economy that we cannot afford, at a moment when recession risks are rising”.