Man who allegedly poured coffee on baby in Brisbane park named

Nine-month-old Luka was injured on August 27 while having a picnic with his mother at a Brisbane park.
Police allege a man came up to the boy and poured a Thermos of hot coffee on the child, burning his face and chest.
Queensland Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Andrew Massingham told 4BC that regardless of the man being named in Chinese media, “the search for the person that committed that horrendous crime continues”.
He also said posts naming the alleged offender could be a “distraction to the investigation”.