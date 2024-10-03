Man who allegedly poured coffee on baby in Brisbane park named

“Sometimes these posts can be a distraction to what we’re attempting to achieve, but that search will continue until we locate that person,” Massingham told 4BC’s Peter Fegan on Thursday.

“Those things always need to remain confidential up until the time that we go public with the information.

The 33-year-old man accused of the attack had fled Australia, police say. Photo / Queensland Police Service

“Sometimes, as I say, those sorts of things are a distraction to the investigation, but we’re very much committed to finding the individual responsible.”

Queensland Police earlier said the 33-year-old man accused of the attack had fled the country on his own passport a day before he was identified by police.

He travelled by car to NSW on August 28 before flying out of Sydney airport on August 31, police said.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Massingham told 4BC the alleged attack was one of the “most heinous” and “cowardly” attacks he’d seen throughout his career.

“It’s right up there – I mean we’re going to allege this individual approached that mother and child from behind, inflicting significant injuries on that child,” he said.

“That child will have those injuries for life, but certainly up there with one of the most heinous but also one of the most cowardly, I think.”