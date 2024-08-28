“My friend and I were sitting in Hanlon Park ... with our two babies when a strange man came up behind her 9-month-old son and poured a thermos of boiling hot coffee over his little body and then fled!” she wrote.
“This was a callous, random attack on my friend’s baby. He does not deserve this pain and suffering.”
The boy remains in a stable condition in a Brisbane hospital.
“It’s torture. I am supposed to be his protector and I couldn’t protect him,” the mother told Nine Network on Wednesday night.
“I’m just having flashbacks all the time about what happened.”
The mother said a nurse who lived nearby heard the baby’s screams and ran over to help, taking them to her apartment to shower the boy before an ambulance arrived soon afterwards.
She said her friend ran after the alleged attacker but he got away.
Police described it as a deliberate and unprovoked attack.
“It is callous and cowardly,” Detective Inspector Paul Dalton told reporters on Wednesday.
“Going to a park on a beautiful winter’s day in Brisbane, enjoying your time ... to be attacked like this and approached like this, it must be terrifying.