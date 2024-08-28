Baby doused in hot coffee in ‘callous’ Brisbane park attack

In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, investigations into horror crash continue, Wellington looking at beam e-scooter issues and Oasis are back together.

CCTV footage has been released of a man running away after pouring hot coffee on a 9-month-old baby in a “cowardly” and random attack in a Brisbane park.

Police are appealing for help to identify the man after the boy underwent surgery following the “terrifying” incident on Tuesday.

The baby was with family at Hanlon Park, Stones Corner, at midday when a man approached, police said.

He then poured a hot liquid believed to be coffee on the child in what police described as a deliberate and unprovoked act.