- A British backpacker who drank at Nana Backpackers says she became severely sick two days before Australian victims Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones were hospitalised.
- Nana Backpackers poured free shots of vodka to more than 100 backpackers on the night the backpackers were poisoned, the Herald Sun reports.
- The Laos Government vowed to “bring the perpetrators to justice” as the hostel’s operators have been detained for questioning.
A British backpacker who drank at the same Laos hostel as Australian victims Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones has revealed she became severely sick two days before the Australian teenagers were hospitalised.
Holly Bowles, 19, died on Friday. Her friend, Bianca Jones, also 19, died on Thursday, and her family confirmed she had died after being poisoned while staying at Nana Backpackers in Vang Vieng.
Six people have now died, with the other victims including 28-year-old British lawyer Simone White, two Danish women, James Hutson of the United States, while a New Zealander is confirmed to be among at least 10 others who have fallen ill after drinking the tainted alcohol.
Nana Backpackers poured free vodka shots for more than 100 backpackers on the night the tourists were poisoned, the Herald Sun reports.