Simone White, 28, from UK, became ill last week after she is suspected to have unknowingly drunk methanol at a bar in Vang Vieng.

Many of the victims, most guests at the Nana Backpacker hostel, became ill after drinking alcohol on the night of November 12.

They are believed to have consumed drinks tainted with methanol, which is a cheaper alternative to ethanol but can cause severe poisoning or death.

White was an associate lawyer at a US law firm, and was based in London.

Her friend Bethany Clarke, a healthcare worker, also from Orpington, had posted a warning to other travellers on a Facebook group for backpackers in Laos.

“Urgent – please avoid all local spirits,” she wrote. “Our group stayed in Vang Vieng and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars… Six of us who drank from the same place are in hospital currently with methanol poisoning.”

Bianca Jones (left) and Holly Bowles (right) of Melbourne.

Bianca Jones, 19, from Melbourne, died in hospital on Thursday. Announcing her death on Wednesday, her family said she was “surrounded by love” in her final moments.

Thai authorities said Jones died as a result of brain swelling because of high levels of methanol in her system. Her schoolfriend Holly Bowles, also 19, is said to be in a serious condition and on life support.

She and Bowles had flown from Australia for a “dream getaway” in Southeast Asia and were found by staff at the Nana Backpackers Hostel when they failed to leave their room on time.

“This is every parent’s very worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure,” said Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister.

“We also take this moment to say that we’re thinking of Bianca’s friend Holly Bowles, who is fighting for her life.”

Duong Duc Toan, the manager of Nana Backpacker Hostel, told the Associated Press that on the night of November 12 he had served more than 100 guests with free shots of Lao Tiger vodka, mixed with ice and Coke Zero.

He denied that the alcohol was tainted and said the hostel had not sold or given away drinks that caused the travellers to fall ill.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said: “We are providing consular assistance to British nationals and their families, and are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Laos”.

The US State Department said local authorities were investigating the case, adding: “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss”.

Landlocked Laos, one of South-East Asia’s poorest nations, is a popular tourist destination. Vang Vieng is popular among backpackers seeking parties and adventure sports.