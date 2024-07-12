Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Joe Biden advisers weigh how to persuade him to end his 2024 Presidential campaign

New York Times
By Michael S. Schmidt, Katie Rogers and Peter Baker
6 mins to read
US President Joe Biden arrives on stage for a family photo with Nato leaders during the Nato summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

US President Joe Biden arrives on stage for a family photo with Nato leaders during the Nato summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

US President Joe Biden has found himself increasingly isolated as a small group of his long-time aides and advisers has become convinced that he will have to make what they see as the painful

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World