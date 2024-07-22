Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Inside the weekend when Joe Biden decided to withdraw

New York Times
By Katie Rogers, Michael D. Shear, Peter Baker and Zolan Kanno-Youngs
11 mins to read
Joe Biden has officially withdrawn from the 2024 US presidential race.

By Katie Rogers, Michael D. Shear, Peter Baker and Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times

President Joe Biden did not tell most of his staff until a minute before making his announcement to the Kamala Harris, whom Biden went on to endorse, also learned of his decision on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World