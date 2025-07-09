A damaged civilian home burns after being hit by a kamikaze drone after a mass drone and missile attack by Russia on Kyiv on July 4. Photo / Getty Images

Kyiv said tonight that Russia had launched the largest missile and drone attack of the Moscow’s more than three-year invasion of Ukraine, mainly targeting the west of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia had attacked with 728 drones and 13 missiles, adding that its air defence systems intercepted 711 drones and that at least seven missiles were destroyed.

“This is a telling attack - and it comes precisely at a time when so many efforts have been made to achieve peace, to establish a ceasefire, and yet only Russia continues to rebuff them all,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He called for allies to step up sanctions on Russia, particularly targeting its energy sector, an important revenue stream for the Russian war chest.

“Our partners know how to apply pressure in a way that will force Russia to think about ending the war, not launching new strikes,” Zelensky added.