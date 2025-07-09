Teen attack at Brazil school kills child, injures two more

Zimmermann said security at the school had been reinforced recently, with fences added and increased personnel, after a recent increase in attacks at educational centres.
In April 2023, four children between the ages of four and seven were murdered with an axe at a daycare centre in Bluemenau, in the southern state of Santa Catarina.
Two months later, two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, died when a man opened fire at a school in the southern Brazilian state of Parana.
The worst attack at an educational institution in Brazil took place in 2011, when 12 children died after a man opened fire at a kindergarten in Realengo, a suburb of Rio de Janeiro, before he took his own life.
-Agence France-Presse