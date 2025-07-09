Teen attack at Brazil school kills child, injures two more

Police officers stand guard at the entrance of the Municipal School Maria Nascimento Giacomazzi after a 16-year-old teenager entered the school, killed a child, and wounded two people. Photo / AFP

A 16-year-old boy killed a child and injured two other people during an attack at a school in southern Brazil, authorities said Tuesday.

The attack, which took place at the Maria Nascimento Giacomazzi school in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, involved two children, an eight-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, as well as a 34-year-old teacher who tried to intervene in the assault.

The male child did not survive his injuries, but the female child and teacher were in a stable condition, police said.

Law enforcement did not confirm the weapon used in the attack, but Estacao Mayor Geverson Zimmermann told reporters the victims suffered stab wounds.

He added that the suspected attacker was known to teachers at the school and had been undergoing “psychological treatment.”