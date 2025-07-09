Advertisement
Home / World

Several countries recorded surface temperatures above 40C, Copernicus says

By Kelly Macnamara
AFP·
4 mins to read

The heatwaves, intensified by record sea surface temperatures, caused extreme heat stress and worsened pollution and wildfire conditions. Photo / Getty Images

Western Europe sweltered through its hottest June on record last month, as “extreme” temperatures blasted the region in punishing back-to-back heatwaves, the European Union’s climate monitor Copernicus said.

Globally, this past June was the third warmest on record, continuing a blistering heat streak in recent years as the planet warms

