Is Kamala Harris the Democrats’ best hope of defeating Donald Trump?

By Susie Nordqvist
2 mins to read
Joe Biden's endorsement has boosted Kamala Harris' chances of becoming the Democrats' leader when a replacement is chosen in August.

For years Kamala Harris faced criticism from both sides of the political spectrum that she wasn’t up to the top job, but now she might be the Democrats’ best hope of defeating Donald Trump in November’s US election.

In a statement Harris said: “I am honoured to have the president’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination... we have 107 days until election day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Joe Biden has thrown his weight behind her to be the Democrats’ presidential nominee but it’s a big gamble given, she will have to overcome sexism, racism and a mixed political record – in just a few months.

“There are doubts within the Democratic Party as to how strong a candidate Kamala Harris would be...so this is not a done deal,” one commentator told Sky News.

Biden ended his bid for a second term in office amid pressure from a growing number of Democrats following a series of high-profile blunders.

The US president mistakenly referred to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Vladimir Putin and referred to Harris as ‘Vice President Trump’.

In 2022 he fell off his bike while greeting reporters, and just last year he confused the All Blacks with British military force the Black and Tans who terrorised Ireland.

Now he wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris - who has been polling about the same or slightly better than Republican nominee Donald Trump in multiple surveys.

US correspondent Dan Mitchinson says Harris hasn’t always been a favourite behind closed doors, but she’s now very likely to be nominated.

“I think they are going to have to get behind Kamala Harris. They’re going to have to get a fundraising effort behind her fast just so she can start getting some money in the war chest,” he said.

All going well she will be sworn as is the Democratic presidential candidate in August - when she will have just 11 weeks to convince America she’s up for the top job.

