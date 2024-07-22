Is Kamala Harris the Democrats’ best hope of defeating Donald Trump?

Joe Biden's endorsement has boosted Kamala Harris' chances of becoming the Democrats' leader when a replacement is chosen in August.

For years Kamala Harris faced criticism from both sides of the political spectrum that she wasn’t up to the top job, but now she might be the Democrats’ best hope of defeating Donald Trump in November’s US election.

In a statement Harris said: “I am honoured to have the president’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination... we have 107 days until election day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Joe Biden has thrown his weight behind her to be the Democrats’ presidential nominee but it’s a big gamble given, she will have to overcome sexism, racism and a mixed political record – in just a few months.

“There are doubts within the Democratic Party as to how strong a candidate Kamala Harris would be...so this is not a done deal,” one commentator told Sky News.