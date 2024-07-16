Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Donald Trump attempted assassination: For Joe Biden, how to cool the temperature without freezing his campaign

New York Times
By Peter Baker
8 mins to read
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Photo / Yuri Gripas, The New York Times

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Photo / Yuri Gripas, The New York Times

Former President Donald Trump has gone from being an instigator of political violence to a victim of it. The assassination attempt raised questions about how far language should go in a heated campaign.

For months,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World