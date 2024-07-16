Advertisement
Updated

Donald Trump rally shooting: The 2024 US presidential election is not over yet - Gideon Rachman

Financial Times
5 mins to read
The former US president was shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • There is already speculation that the attempt on Donald Trump’s life may tip the election in his favour.
  • The cohort of floating voters in the US is small. Most Americans have already made their mind up about Trump.
  • Biden’s weak debate performance, rather than Trump’s close call, may still have a bigger impact on voters.

Gideon Rachman is the chief foreign affairs columnist for the Financial Times.

OPINION

One of Donald Trump’s most famous remarks was made in 2016: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth

