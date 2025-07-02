Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US has laid out to the new Damascus regime what it expects on regional issues

By Erika Solomon and Ben Hubbard
New York Times·
7 mins to read

A foreign fighter, who said he fought with the Syrian rebel groups that ousted the dictatorship of Bashar Assad, at his shop in Binnish, Syria, in May. Photo / Diego Ibarra Sanchez, the New York Times

A foreign fighter, who said he fought with the Syrian rebel groups that ousted the dictatorship of Bashar Assad, at his shop in Binnish, Syria, in May. Photo / Diego Ibarra Sanchez, the New York Times

Analysis by Erika Solomon and Ben Hubbard

After a coalition of rebels ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad, the Trump Administration mostly ignored Syria for months.

Then, United States President Donald Trump flipped the script.

During a visit to Saudi Arabia in May, he made a surprising announcement: The US would suspend long-standing economic sanctions in a goodwill gesture

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World