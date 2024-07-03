The report described the ally as “key” but did not name the person.

The headline of the report said that Biden told the ally he is weighing whether to continue in the race.

The text of the report did not include any reference to those comments.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has been the White House’s first line of defence following the dismal debate showing.

She conceded to a few dozen donors in San Francisco, the President’s performance was “not his finest hour”.

However, she said, “the outcome of this election cannot be determined by one day in June”.

President @JoeBiden and I are guided by a fundamental belief.



— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 30, 2024

The moment could hardly be more delicate for the 59-year-old Harris, who is the first woman, black person and person of South Asian descent to serve as Vice President.

Although some Democrats have pointed to her as a logical successor if Biden steps aside, others are drawing up wish lists of potential replacements that don’t include her on the ticket at all.

Depending on how the coming days and weeks unfold, her work on Biden’s behalf could lead to a political dead end, or secure her future within the party by providing fresh opportunities to prove her doubters wrong.

Chad Griffin, a member of the campaign’s national finance committee, said the White House was fortunate to have a Vice President who is “tough as nails” and “out there defending the President and talking about the stakes of this election”.

“They’re a team,” he said.

“And we’re increasingly seeing the other half of that team”.

A wounded Biden appears to be pulling Harris closer.

They were scheduled to have one of their occasional private lunches today, and the Vice President was belatedly added to the schedule for his Fourth of July celebration at the White House on Thursday.

Only 39% of US adults have a favourable view of Harris, which is in line with Biden’s 40%, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted in June.

However, her unfavourable rating is 49%, lower than Biden’s 57%, and 12% said they weren’t familiar enough with Harris to have an opinion of her.