“If there were dead fish washing up on Bondi Beach every day, there would be a national outcry and response.

“South Australians deserve the same support from our federal Government that east coast states would demand.”

The toxic bloom was likely caused by three interconnected factors, the South Australian Department for Environment and Water said.

Firstly, a marine heatwave, starting in September 2024, has warmed sea temperatures about 2.5C more than normal.

Secondly, the 2022-23 River Murray floods washed extra nutrients into the sea, and thirdly, a cold water upwelling in the summer of 2023-24 pulled nutrient-rich water to the surface.

The bloom could last for months, the department warned.

It does not cause long-term harm to humans, though it can cause short-term skin or eye irritation, but it is having a devastating economic impact on the state’s A$500 million ($541m) fisheries industry.

Hanson-Young wants state and federal inquiries into the phenomenon and a federal support package to alleviate losses.

“Our tourism industry is already reporting mass cancellations because of people deciding not to travel and stay on the South Australian coast,” she said.

“Our industries are being crippled by this climate crisis. They need support from the Government and they need it now.”

Hanson-Young also took aim at the “fossil fuel industry” and argued that it was responsible for the bloom.

“The climate crisis is here and it is here before our very eyes and it is creating an environmental catastrophe,” she said.

“What we need is to stop making the problem worse and to start investing in mitigation and adaptation strategies.

“Sitting on our hands and hoping it will all just wash away is not realistic.

“That’s why we need a federal and state push for an inquiry … and we need to make sure there is support for industry who are going to have to struggle while this bloom sticks around.”

South Australian Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young is calling for a national support package to help affected industries. Photo / Getty Images

The Coalition has flagged its support for a parliamentary inquiry into the event.

A federal Government spokeswoman told NewsWire yesterday that the Government was “closely monitoring” the event.

“We are deeply concerned by the widespread marine species mortalities caused by this extreme event,” the spokeswoman said.

“Federal agencies continue to work closely with relevant state agencies, who are leading the response in managing and monitoring coastal waters, to remain informed and engaged on these critical issues.

“Our Government will continue to find ways to support those efforts.”

The spokeswoman said the Government was investing in tools to improve the country’s ability to “predict climatic events, monitor ocean conditions and guide decision-making”.

“These include the Bureau of Meteorology’s Ocean Temperature Outlooks, the Integrated Marine Observing System and the Environment Information Australia Portal,” the spokeswoman said.