Rescuers in Texas continue the search for dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed more than 80 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges. Photo / Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

Rescuers in Texas continue the search for dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed more than 80 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges. Photo / Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

Rescuers in Texas searched on Monday for bodies swept away by flash floods that killed almost 90 people, including 27 girls and counsellors at a summer camp that was destroyed by torrents of water.

The country was shocked at the disaster over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and forecasters warned of more flooding as rain falls on saturated ground.

“Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” Camp Mystic said in a statement confirming the 27 deaths at the all-girls camp that was located next to a river.

State officials on Monday put the overall number of dead from the flooding at 88, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz told reporters that the toll was continuing to rise.

“Texas is grieving right now – the pain, the shock of what has transpired these last few days has broken the heart of our state,” Cruz said.