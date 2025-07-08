Forecasters have warned of more flooding as rain falls on saturated ground, complicating recovery efforts involving helicopters, boats, dogs and some 1,750 personnel.

“There is still a threat of heavy rain with the potential to cause flooding,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, with the number of victims expected to rise still.

President Donald Trump confirmed he planned to visit Texas on Friday, as the White House slammed critics claiming his cuts to weather agencies had weakened warning systems.

“Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

She said the National Weather Service, which The New York Times reported had several key roles in Texas unfilled before the floods, issued “timely and precise forecasts and warnings”.

Trump has described the floods that struck in the early hours of Friday as a “100-year catastrophe” that “nobody expected.”

Beloved tradition turned to tragedy

At least 104 flood-related deaths were reported across central Texas.

Kerr County, through which the Guadalupe River runs, was the hardest hit, with at least 84 people killed including 28 children, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Rescuers in Texas continue to race against time to find dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed more than 80 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges. Photo / Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

The toll includes 27 who had been staying at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp that was housing about 750 people when the floodwaters struck.

Camps are a beloved tradition in the long US summer holidays, with children often staying in woods, parks and other rural areas.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz described them as a chance to make “lifetime friends - and then suddenly it turns to tragedy.”

Some residents questioned the absence of more robust flood-warning systems in this region of south and central Texas - where such deluges are so frequent that it is known colloquially as “Flash Flood Alley”.

Experts stress the NWS sent out timely forecasts, and climate scientist Daniel Swain pinned the problem on a failure of “warning dissemination”.

Overturned vehicles and broken trees after flooding caused by a flash flood at the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Photo / AFP

San Antonio mother Nicole Wilson - who almost sent her daughters to Camp Mystic - launched a petition on Change.org urging Governor Greg Abbott to approve a modern warning network.

“Five minutes of that siren going off could have saved every single one of those children,” she told AFP.

- Additional reporting by AFP