Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Starmer didn’t make Reeves cry, insists No 10

By Ben Riley-Smith, Tony Diver, Szu Ping Chan
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Downing Street has been forced to deny that UK Chancellor Rachel Reeve's tears during PM's Questions came after a row with British Prime Minister earlier in the day.

Downing St has been forced to deny that Rachel Reeves’ tears during Prime Minister’s Questions came after a row with Sir Keir Starmer earlier in the day.

Mystery surrounds the exact reason why the Chancellor was overcome by emotion and wiped away tears in the Commons on Wednesday.

Earlier, it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World