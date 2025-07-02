The visitors were “astonished by the grandeur and splendour of the tourist city, where more than 400 ... artistically designed buildings lined the white sandy beach in ideal harmony”, it added.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, a group of Russian tourists is set to visit the zone in North Korea for the first time on July 7.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which manages relations with the North, said the site’s operations are “expected to gradually expand”, including to Russian tourists.

Kim said last week the construction of the site would go down as “one of the greatest successes this year” and that the North would build more large-scale tourist zones “in the shortest time possible”.

Previously released images showed him sitting in a chair – alongside his teenage daughter Ju Ae and wife Ri Sol Ju – watching a man flying off a water slide in the resort.

This picture taken on June 24 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae visiting the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area in Kangwon Province, North Korea. Photo / AFP

But given the limited capacity of available flights, international tourism to the new beach resort is “likely to remain small in scale,” according to the Unification Ministry.

“It is estimated that tourists will travel via Pyongyang, and that the number of visitors may be limited to around 170 people per day,” the ministry said.

North Korea sees tourism as a key source of foreign currency, it said, and Pyongyang may have received aid to complete the site from Russia in exchange for joining its war in Ukraine.

The nuclear-armed North reopened its borders in August 2023 after almost four years, having closed them because of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which even its own nationals were prevented from entering.

But foreign tourism was limited even before the pandemic, with tour companies saying around 5000 Western tourists visited each year. Significantly more Chinese tourists were allowed at the time.

The impoverished country’s political, military, and cultural ties with Russia have deepened since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The North last year permitted Russian tourists to return for the first time since the pandemic and Western tour operators briefly returned in February this year. No Chinese tourists are known to have returned to the country.

A tourist train between Rason – home to North Korea’s first legal marketplace – and Russia’s Vladivostok resumed in May this year, according to an official from the ministry.

US citizens made up about 20% of the market before Washington banned travel following the imprisonment and subsequent death of American student Otto Warmbier.

Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans also used to visit Mt Kumgang near the inter-Korean border every year, travelling to a Seoul-funded tourist resort that was the first major co-operation project between the neighbours.

The trips came to an abrupt end in 2008 when a North Korean soldier shot dead a South Korean tourist who strayed off the approved path and Seoul suspended travel.

– Agence France-Presse