Erin Patterson is facing trial. Photo / Brooke Grebert-Craig
Erin Patterson is accused of poisoning four family members with a mushroom-laced beef Wellington.
Her son described a negative shift in his parents’ relationship before the fatal lunch.
Patterson has pleaded not guilty, arguing the poisonings were accidental; the trial continues.
The teenage son of alleged mushroom poisoner Erin Patterson made a tragic claim about his parents to police, a jury has been told.
Patterson’s son has detailed a “very negative” shift in his parents’ relationship before the fatal lunch, in evidence to police played in an Australian court on Friday.
Patterson is accused of deliberately poisoning four family members, three of whom died, with a beef Wellington lunch spiked with death cap mushrooms on July 29, 2023, at her home in a small Victorian dairy town.
She has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, arguing the poisonings were an accident.
Later that night, the girl said Patterson told them they were having “leftovers” with meat, mashed potato and green beans.
“She wasn’t really hungry so [brother] ate the rest of hers,” she said.
Patterson’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and his aunt and uncle, Heather and Ian Wilkinson, fell ill after Patterson served a beef Wellington dish at lunch on July 29, 2023.
Don, Gail and Wilkinson died in hospital within a week, while Ian recovered after more than a month and a half in hospital.
At the start of the trial, Patterson’s lawyer Colin Mandy, SC ,said it was not disputed the meal contained death cap mushrooms but asserted his client did not intentionally nor deliberately poison the dish.
“The defence case is that what happened was a tragedy, a terrible accident,” he said.