Drought expected to be declared in many regions because of low rainfall, river flows and reservoir levels

By Tim Sigsworth and Joe Pinkstone
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Most of England is expected to face hosepipe bans this summer in a historic drought.

The Environment Agency warned today NZT that swathes of the country, from Cumbria to the Isle of Wight, could have drought status declared by September.

Such a scenario would be expected to leave tens

