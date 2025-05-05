An hour later Don Patterson replied, apologising for possibly making a “false representation” about Simon’s position.
The next day Erin Patterson responded, saying she understood her husband’s parents did not want to get involved.
“I respect your position, but I will continue to put messages in here on matters which I think are significant,” she wrote.
“I would hope that you, as his parents, would be concerned that he was making the decisions that are in the best interests of his children, and not just operating from the place of being angry to that end.”
Simon agreed with a suggestion by defence barrister Colin Mandy SC that the messages display Erin Patterson asking his parents to “intercede on her behalf” and their reluctance to do so.
The pair and their two children had just discussed a day when Erin Patterson placed varying amounts of dried mushrooms in muffins and their young daughter, who did not like mushrooms, preferred the muffin with some mushrooms present, the court was told.
“Just after the conversation about the dehydrator, you said, ‘Is that what you used to poison them?’” Mandy asked.
Simon responded: “I did not say that to Erin.”
‘That‘s odd’: Husband’s claim
Simon Patterson was quizzed by Mandy on whether Erin Patterson had asked how the lunch guests were fairing or had overheard his conversations on the issue.
The questions came after Simon Patterson on Friday gave evidence that Erin Patterson “never actually asked” after his family members’ health, saying it “intrigued me”.
He confirmed he was very busy in the days after his family fell ill, constantly taking phone calls and wandering the halls of the hospital.
Outlining the state’s case last week, Crown prosecutor Nanette Rogers SC said it was alleged that Erin Patterson intended to kill the lunch guests after inviting them with the “false claim” of discussing a cancer diagnosis.
“It is the prosecution case that the accused deliberately poisoned, with murderous intent, each … after inviting them for lunch on the pretence that she’d been diagnosed with cancer and needed advice about how to break it to the children,” she said.
“It is the prosecution case that the accused used the false claim that she had serious medical issues to ensure and to explain why the children would not be present at the lunch on July 29.”