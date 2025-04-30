Her estranged husband Simon Patterson’s parents and aunt fell ill and died after they ate a beef wellington dish at Patterson’s home on July 29, 2023.
Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, died in hospital in the weeks after the gathering.
Wilkinson’s husband, Korumburra Baptist Church pastor Ian Wilkinson, fell gravely ill but recovered.
Outlining the case against Patterson, Crown prosecutor Dr Nannette Rogers, SC, said the death cap mushroom poisonings of each of the lunch guests was initially thought to be a “mass food poisonings event”.
After a service at the Korumburra Baptist Church in July, Patterson invited Simon, his parents and his aunt and uncle around for lunch.
After her estranged husband said he would not attend because of being uncomfortable, Patterson allegedly sent him a message, the court was told. Rogers said Patterson allegedly said she was disappointed because “she wanted it to be a special lunch”.
“It was important for her that everyone attended the following day and she hoped to see him there,” Rogers said.
Rogers said after the lunch, Patterson told the guests she had cancer and asked for advice on how to tell her children.
What Erin Patterson allegedly served at lunch
Rogers told the jury the four lunch guests arrived on Saturday, July 29, and were shown around Patterson’s recently built Leongatha home.
She said Patterson allegedly served individually portioned beef wellington with mashed potatoes and gravy.
“Is this really necessary? They don’t have symptoms,” Patterson allegedly said after Webster warned her it was “critically important”.
“I just don’t want them to be scared.”
Dried mushrooms came from Chinese grocer: Patterson
Rogers told the court Patterson was questioned on where the mushrooms from the lunch came from.
She allegedly said she purchased 500g of sliced button mushrooms from Woolworths and also used a packet of dried mushrooms purchased from a Chinese grocer in the Melbourne suburb of Oakleigh in April 2023.
Earlier, trial judge Justice Christopher Beale outlined the four elements of murder and the four elements of attempted murder the jury would have to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt on if they were to convict Patterson on any of the charges.
For the charge of murder, these elements are that her conduct caused the death, was done consciously, deliberately and voluntarily, done so intending to kill or to cause really serious injury and had no lawful justification.