Erin Patterson had been charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder.
Accused triple murderer mushroom chef Erin Patterson has been dealt another blow ahead of her trial following the revelations she has been denied a share of her former father-in-law’s multimillion-dollar inheritance.
Patterson was accused of murdering her former father-in-law Don Patterson, his wife Gail and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson after they ate poisonous mushrooms in a beef wellington dish served during lunch at her home on July 29 last year.
All three died in hospital days after eating a meal containing deadly mushrooms. Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson miraculously survived after he spent two months in hospital.
Now it has been revealed Erin was left nothing in Don’s $2.6m will. She was the estranged wife of Don’s son Simon.
According to Supreme Court documents obtained by the Herald Sun, Don divided his estate up between his three sons, Simon, Matthew and Nathan Patterson and daughter Anna Terrington.
Don also omitted Erin and Simon’s two children from the will.
The Herald Sun reported that Don’s assets consist of a $680,000 home in Korumburra, a $695,000 unit in Melbourne, $634,000 in superannuation, $516,000 in shares, $88,000 in cash, and a $30,000 campervan.
