A skydiving plane with 15 people crashed during take-off at Cross Keys Airport, New Jersey. Photo / 123rf

A skydiving plane carrying 15 people crashed after it went off the end of a runway while it was attempting to take off from a small airport in southern New Jersey today, according to the United States Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the crash, which involved a Cessna 208B, occurred at around 5.30pm local time at Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township, New Jersey, about 32km southeast of Philadelphia.

A spokesperson for Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, which has a Level One trauma centre, said trauma surgeons were at the crash scene triaging the victims.

The spokesperson, Wendy Marano, said three people were taken to the hospital’s trauma centre. Eight others “with less severe injuries” were being treated in the emergency department and four people with “minimal injuries” were in the hospital’s waiting room awaiting care.

In a post on social media, Gloucester County Emergency Management urged the public to avoid the area around the airport, citing a “mass casualty incident” after a plane crash. Several agencies were responding, it said.