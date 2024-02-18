Heather Wilkinson and pastor Ian Wilkinson. Photo / Supplied

A man who survived a deadly mushroom lunch with Victoria woman Erin Patterson has spoken for the first time after a lengthy period of fighting for his life.

In November last year, Patterson was arrested at her home in Leongatha, Victoria and charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Patterson was responsible for cooking and serving a fatal beef wellington lunch when she hosted a lunch with members of her estranged husband’s family on July 29.

Pastor Ian Wilkinson’s wife Heather, and his brother and sister-in-law Don and Gail Patterson died in hospital a few days after the lunch after suffering severe poisoning symptoms consistent with death cap mushroom poisoning.

Six months after the near-death incident, Wilkinson has spoken publicly at the Korumburra Baptist Church on Sunday.

In an emotional confession, he described the last six months as “hard.

“The ways are sometimes hard, but God is good. He’s with us,” he told his congregation.

During his tearful sermon, he revealed it was a “big week” of milestones for him, explaining the past week he celebrated his 45th wedding anniversary with his late wife Heather, as well as his brithday.

“At the start of the week it was six months since Heather and Gail and Don went to be with the Lord …” he told the congregation.

“Friday was my birthday and yesterday was our 45th wedding anniversary.

“So it’s been a pretty big week but I am grateful for all that God has given me, God has done through me.”

Despite being impacted by the dark and deadly incident, Wilkinson drew laughter from the crowd when he joked that her sermon series last year was “dramatically cut short” because he was fighting for his life.

“Does anybody remember our series on Genesis that we began last year?” he said, smiling.

”Has anybody got any vague memories of that? It was dramatically cut short halfway through Genesis chapter two,” he added.

Tearful parishioners took to the church stage to thank Wilkinson for his contribution to the church over the years.

They used the opportunity to pay tribute to his wife following her death.

“We especially acknowledge Heather’s gift of compassion, insight, imagination, humour and encouragement,” another churchgoer said as Wilkinson hung his head in acknowledgment.

Wilkinson appeared overcome with emotion during his sermon, clearly grateful to be back after a terrifying two-month stint in the hospital while he fought for life.

“He promised to never leave … and I can say, that is true.”

Patterson remains behind bars.

According to police, three of the five attempted murder charges are related to “three separate incidents” dating back between 2021 and 2022 when her estranged husband Simon fell ill after eating meals cooked by his wife and ended up fighting for his life.

Police allege the deadly July 2023 lunch, which was hosted in a bid to rekindle a relationship with Simon, was her fourth attempt at killing the father of her children.

Her next appearance is in May.

She denies any wrongdoing.