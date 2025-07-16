Advertisement
Videos from the Amazon reveal ocelots and opossums seeming to team up for hunting

By Clarissa Brincat
New York Times·
4 mins to read

A frame from a video provided by Nadine Holmes shows an ocelot and an opossum together in the Amazon. Scientists are trying to understand footage that showed ocelots and opossums, usually predator and prey, hanging out together. Photo / Nadine Holmes via the New York Times

Screenwriters in search of the next Timon and Pumbaa may want to look to the Amazon, where unlikely ocelot-opossum duos have been filmed hanging out together.

Researchers at Cocha Cashu Biological Station in southeastern Peru set up a camera trap to study bird behaviour, but they got a surprise guest

