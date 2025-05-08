Erin Patterson is accused of murdering three of her in-laws with a poisoned meal. Photo / Brooke Grebert-Craig
Justice Christopher Beale informed jurors that Erin Patterson’s trial might conclude earlier than expected.
Patterson pleaded not guilty to murdering three in-laws with a poisoned meal, claiming it was accidental.
Medical staff testified about Patterson’s illness and her self-discharge from hospital against advice.
The judge in the triple-murder trial of mushroom cook Erin Patterson has delivered a big update to the jury.
Justice Christopher Beale told the Supreme Court hearing in Latrobe Valley, Victoria, that the case was likely to conclude earlier than the estimated six weeks after discussions with the prosecution and defence about the way the case was progressing.
He told the jury they would no longer be sitting on Monday.
“There are things happening behind the scenes to try and condense the material that will be presented to you,” he said.
But five minutes later, he learned that Patterson had discharged herself against medical advice. He called emergency services to report a wellness concern.
The court was shown CCTV footage of Foote approaching Patterson and standing between her and the exit as the pair talked.
“I talked to Ms Patterson and relayed our concerns for her health and the potential that she could become very unwell and that it was our medical advice that she stay and be further assessed and treated,” Foote said.
“She told me that she wasn’t able to stay at that point in time. She had to go home to do some things … make some preparations for her animals and children, and [said] that she would return to the hospital.”
Patterson left the hospital at 8.10am after signing a form acknowledging she was self-discharging against medical advice.