Don Patterson and Gail Patterson, Erin Patterson's former parents-in-law, died after a suspected mushroom poisoning. Photo / Supplied
Erin Patterson is accused of poisoning a beef wellington intending to kill four family members.
Three people died and one was critically ill after the lunch on July 29, 2023.
Patterson pleaded not guilty, claiming she did not intentionally serve the poisoned meal.
A call to triple zero from a doctor treating two of the guests who fell gravely ill after having lunch at Erin Patterson’s home has been aired in an Australian court.
Leongatha Hospital’s Dr Chris Webster told the jury that shortly after he had arranged for Ian and Heather Wilkinson to be urgently transferred to Dandenong Hospital, Patterson walked into his waiting room.
Patterson, 50, is accused of deliberately poisoning a beef wellington dish intending to kill four members of her estranged husband Simon Patterson’s family on July 29, 2023.
She is accused of murdering Simon’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, his aunt Heather Wilkinson, and attempting to murder Ian Wilkinson, who is Simon’s uncle and Heather’s husband.
Taking the witness stand on Wednesday in the Latrobe Valley Law Courts, in the Victorian town of Morwell, Webster said he told Patterson there was a concern about death cap mushroom poisoning and questioned where she had acquired the mushrooms for the lunch.
Webster said he impressed upon Patterson the need for immediate treatment but, after leaving her with a nurse for triage, she checked out against medical advice.
“I was surprised,” he said.
“I had just informed her she’d been potentially exposed to a deadly death cap mushroom poisoning, and I would have thought being in hospital was the best place to be.”
Webster said he rang the phone number Patterson supplied three times, before contacting police.
The jury was played a recording of the triple-0 phone call which began at 9.25am on Monday, July 31.
“This is Dr Chris Webster calling from Leongatha Hospital. I have a concern regarding a patient that presented here earlier that has left the building and is potentially exposed to a fatal toxin,” he said.
“There were five people who ate a meal, two of them are in intensive care at Dandenong Hospital, two have been transferred to Dandenong Hospital.”
Webster said he gave police Patterson’s home address, but she returned to hospital at 9.48am.
He told the court Patterson had told him her children ate leftovers with the mushroom and pastry scraped off, and he urged her to get them assessed.
“She expressed reluctance … she was concerned they would be frightened,” he said.
Webster said he received a call from police at 10.04am when they were outside her home, and he received permission from Patterson for them to enter and collect remnants of the meal from the bin.
Couple ‘raved’ about fatal mushroom meal
A woman killed and a man left in critical condition after a poisoned mushroom lunch had “raved” about the meal to friends before falling ill, the court heard.
Ian and Heather Wilkinson hosted a meeting with the Korumburra Baptist Church’s management committee, where Ian Wilkinson serves as the pastor, shortly after the pair returned from lunch at Erin Patterson’s home.
Statements prepared by church treasurer Angela Child and secretary Jennifer McPhee were read to the jury by prosecutor Jane Warren on Wednesday.
They both described visiting Ian and Heather’s home about 3pm on July 29 for a church meeting and watching the pair arrive in Don and Gail’s car a short time later.
A toxicologist involved in treating Patterson’s lunch guests has detailed when hospital staff first began to suspect death cap mushroom poisoning.
Called to give evidence on Wednesday, emergency registrar Dr Mark Douglas was called to give evidence about his involvement in treating the lunch guests on July 30.
Douglas was working as the on-call toxicologist when he received a call from Dr Beth Morgan at Dandenong Hospital for advice after Don Patterson presented with “abnormalities in both the liver and blood tests”.
He told the court it was suspected that death cap mushroom poisoning could be the cause, but the presentations of the other three lunch guests and clinical guidelines did not indicate that the antidote Silibinin should be given.
He said he advised Morgan to continue treating Don with liver-protecting medicines, to monitor Gail’s condition and check in with the medical teams looking after Ian and Heather.
By the following morning, after Gail’s condition began to worsen, Douglas said they decided to begin treating with Silibinin.