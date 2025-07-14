Advertisement
‘He didn’t fool me’ - how Trump changed his tone on Putin and the war in Ukraine

By Minho Kim
New York Times·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. After years of lavishing praise on the Russian leader, Trump abruptly changed his posture amid mounting frustration with the lack of progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine. Photo / Erin Schaff, the New York Times

United States President Donald Trump’s harsh words in recent days about President Vladimir Putin marked a sharp break from the strikingly positive posture he has taken for years towards the Russian leader.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly praised Putin and predicted the two men would forge a productive

