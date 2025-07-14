Putin responded with his own compliments, saying that he couldn’t “help but feel happy about” Trump’s continued support for a negotiated peace favourable to Russia.

Many of Trump’s comments about Putin have reflected his anger about the US investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election that dominated his first term.

“Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me,” he said in February, seated next to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in the Oval Office.

But in recent weeks, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with his Russian counterpart over the lack of progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine, as the New York Times has reported.

“I am disappointed in President Putin,” Trump said today NZT, announcing his plans to impose “very severe” tariffs that would hurt Russia if it does not agree to a ceasefire deal in the next 50 days. “The talk doesn’t mean anything.”

“My conversations with him are always very pleasant,” Trump said of Putin. “And then the missiles go off that night.”

The changes in Trump’s public remarks illuminate the challenges he has faced in fulfilling one of his main campaign pledges: that he would swiftly end the conflict.

Trump now acknowledges the war in Ukraine has been “difficult” to end.

While he was running for president, Trump said he could settle the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, ending the largest land war in Europe since 1945 before his first day in office.

The promise was implausible, but he kept doubling down.

After he took office, Trump said he had been speaking “figuratively”. By May, Trump was telling Zelenskyy and other European leaders that Russia and Ukraine would have to find a solution to the war themselves.

The war is still raging, and Trump’s early message has changed dramatically.

“It’s more difficult than people would have any idea,” Trump said at the Nato summit last month. “Vladimir Putin has been more difficult. Frankly, I had some problems with Zelenskyy.”

While Trump previously expressed scepticism about devoting American resources to the conflict, he told reporters last week that it was necessary to bolster Ukraine’s defences. He resumed the delivery of US weapons to the country that had been temporarily paused.

“They have to be able to defend themselves,” he said. “They’re getting hit very hard. Now they’re getting hit very hard. We’re going to have to send more weapons, defensive weapons, primarily, but they’re getting hit very, very hard. So many people are dying in that mess.”

Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson, said that Trump had always been consistent on foreign policy and blamed former President Joe Biden for the prolonged war in Ukraine.

Trump “will always put America first, and he wants peace in Ukraine and around the world,” Kelly said in a statement. After a review “to ensure all foreign military aid aligns with American interests, the President decided to send Ukraine defensive munitions to help stop the killing in this brutal war.”

Since the resumption of US military aid, Putin has escalated his attack, again striking cities and towns across central and western Ukraine.

According to people close to the Kremlin, Putin is now convinced that his military could overpower Ukraine’s in the months to come, aiming for a strategic victory in the war that has lasted 40 months and led to hundreds of thousands of casualties within his military.

Trump is now sharply expressing his displeasure with Putin.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly expressed optimism that he could work with the Russian leader.

“It’s a smart thing” to talk to Putin, Trump said in October when asked whether he talked to Putin after his first term. “If I’m friendly with people, if I can have a relationship with people, that’s a good thing.”

After his re-election, Trump seemed to side with Russia in the conflict.

He scolded Zelenskyy for being an ingrate and asking for more military support.

He sent his envoys to Saudi Arabia to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine with Putin’s surrogates — all without input or consent from Zelenskyy, a US ally.

In March, Trump said he was confident Putin wanted to find a path to peace, even though the Russian leader was continuing to bomb Ukraine. “I believe him,” Trump said. “I think we’re doing very well with Russia.”

But his tone has shifted in recent weeks.

After a July 3 call with Putin, Trump complained to reporters that their conversation did not lead to “progress”.

The next day, Russia assaulted Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with the largest number of drones and missiles launched since the beginning of the war.

“I’m not happy with President Putin at all,” Trump said on July 7.

Last week, after reversing the pause on US military aid, Trump further expressed his frustration over Putin’s recalcitrance.

“We get a lot of bulls*** thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth,” Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting.

Today, he again suggested the Russian President has been duplicitous: “He has fooled a lot of people. He fooled Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden.”

But Trump said that he would be an exception to what he sees as the list of American presidents whom the Russian leader outmanoeuvred.

“He didn’t fool me,” Trump said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Minho Kim

Photographs by: Erin Schaff

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES