UK heiress, partner found guilty over baby daughter’s death

By Martin Evans
Daily Telegraph UK·
12 mins to read

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter. Photo / Metropolitan Police via AFP

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been found guilty of killing their baby daughter by going on the run with her and sleeping rough in freezing temperatures in January 2023.

The couple were convicted of the gross negligence manslaughter of baby Victoria after a retrial at the Old

