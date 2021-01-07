Website of the Year

World

Dick Brass: Plea from the States - how do we end this madness

5 minutes to read
Following a speech from outgoing President Donald Trump, in which he vowed he would "never concede", Trump supporters charged the US Capitol Building, rallying against the results of the November 2020 presidential election.
Dick Brass
By:

US Correspondent

OPINION:

Dear Prime Minister Ardern,

I write to ask your advice.

Your country had its worst day in modern times on March 15, 2019 when a deranged right-wing terrorist attacked and murdered 51 people and

