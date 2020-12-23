Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Dick Brass: Pardon me, Mr President

5 minutes to read

US President Donald Trump is due to leave office on January 20. Who might he pardon on his way out? Photo / AP

Dick Brass
By:

US Correspondent

OPINION:

Dear President Trump,

Tomorrow is Christmas. It's been a terrible year. So for a gift, I am hoping you can give us all a Presidential pardon.

Pardon me? That's right. I'd like you to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.