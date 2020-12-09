Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Dick Brass: Hunt for pardons from possible prosecution begins for Trump

5 minutes to read

Donald Trump's lawyers have been filing dozens of patently ridiculous cases since he lost the election. Photo / AP

Dick Brass
By:

US Correspondent

OPINION:

They say it's not over until the fat lady sings. We know Trump's coup attempt is over because yesterday the entire opera house sang. Which is to say, the United States Supreme Court.

As

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.