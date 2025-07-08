Advertisement
Queensland zoo incident: Zoo owner denies attack after woman loses arm to lioness

By Alexandra Feiam & Cydonee Mardon
news.com.au·
4 mins to read

The owner of Darling Downs Zoo claims the lioness was playing, not attacking, when a woman lost her arm. Photo / NewsWire

The owner of the Queensland zoo where a woman lost her arm has denied the incident was an attack, claiming instead that one of its big cats was playing.

Emergency services were called to Darling Downs Zoo near Toowoomba about 8.30am Sunday after reports a lioness had attacked a woman.

