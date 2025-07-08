Meanwhile, South Korea’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac met with his US counterpart Marco Rubio in Washington, expressing hope a bilateral summit could soon be held to achieve “mutually beneficial outcomes across key pending issues”.
Asked why Trump opted to start with Japan and South Korea, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “It’s the President’s prerogative, and those are the countries he chose.”
Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai today said he wanted a “better deal” than the 36% tariff Trump threatened to impose, adding: “The most important thing is that we maintain good relations with the US.”
Malaysia said it was “committed to continuing engagement with the US towards a balanced, mutually beneficial, and comprehensive trade agreement,” its trade ministry said in a statement, after Washington imposed a 25% tariff on the Southeast Asian nation.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent today said that there would be more deals coming up: “We are going to have several announcements in the next 48 hours.”
Major US stock indexes fell from records today on Trump’s fresh threats. The Nasdaq tumbled 0.9% and the S&P 500 lost 0.8%.