The jury found her guilty of poisoning Don and Gail Patterson, and Heather and Ian Wilkinson at the lunch she hosted on July 29, 2023.
Only Ian, the Korumburra Baptist Church pastor, survived the lunch after spending about a month and a half in hospital.
Prosecutors argued during the trial that Patterson’s actions in the days following the lunch could only reasonably be explained by her knowing the guests were poisoned with death caps while she was not.
Jurors were told these included dumping the Sunbeam dehydrator on August 2 and lying to police by claiming she had never foraged for mushrooms or owned a dehydrator.
After seven days of deliberations, jurors unanimously found Patterson guilty of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder on Monday afternoon.
Patterson had pleaded not guilty, arguing at trial she did not intentionally poison the meal with death cap mushrooms and did not want to harm her family members.
She will return to court for a pre-sentence hearing at a later date.
The jury heard the existence of leftovers were first raised when Patterson attended Leongatha Hospital complaining of gastro on July 31, 2023.
Later the same day they were located by police and taken, first to Leongatha Hospital, before being transported alongside Patterson by ambulance to the Monash medical centre.
Leongatha Hospital’s Dr Chris Webster told the jury during the trial he had placed Ms Patterson on the phone with Senior Constable Adrian Martinez-Villalobis and she gave him permission for the officer to enter her property.
Martinez-Villalobis said Patterson was “co-operative throughout the exchange” and instructed him that leftovers would either be in her indoor or outdoor bin.
The table and kitchen
The leftover food was located at the bottom of her outdoor red-lidded bin in an “seeping” brown paper Woolworths bag, the officer said.
“It was primarily maybe one-and-a-bit beef wellingtons,” he said.
Images of death cap mushrooms from Patterson’s tablet
Police retrieved images of death cap mushrooms on scales from Patterson’s tablet.
Prosecutors argued Patterson had taken the photos of the death caps she had picked from Loch a few weeks before the lunch and weighed them to calculate how much to give to deliver a fatal dose to her guests.
Patterson saw a notice from the website iNaturalist warning of death caps in Loch.
The dehydrator
Patterson bought a Sunbeam dehydrator in April.
The jury heard the morning after she was discharged from hospital following the deadly lunch, she drove to the Koonwarra Transfer Station and dumped the device, which was later located by police and found to have death cap remnants.
She said she picked and dehydrated mushrooms from the Korumburra Botanical Gardens earlier that year and later believed it was possible she accidentally included them in the meal.
Patterson told the jury she had bought dried mushrooms from an Asian grocer in Melbourne in April that year, storing them in a Tupperware container in her pantry and adding them to the duxelles because she thought the dish was “a little bland”.
Explaining why she dumped the dehydrator, Patterson said Simon had accused her of using it to poison his parents while in hospital on August 1 and she began to panic, fearing she would be wrongly blamed.
The burner phone
CCTV captures Patterson’s pink Samsung phone at hospital.
But the police never located it.
Instead, she handed over a separate phone, one she had “factory reset” six times.