Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Europe, which thought it had the virus tamed, faces a resurgence

8 minutes to read

Patrons wearing masks at an outdoor bar in Barcelona. After weathering the first round of Covid-19 infections, many European nations are facing new lockdowns as cases surge. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Mark Landler

France imposed a curfew on Paris and other major cities, and other countries are taking similar steps as record caseloads fill hospitals and governments try to respond without lockdowns.

From France to Russia, from Britain

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.