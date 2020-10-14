Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Three trials have been paused for safety. That's a good thing

9 minutes to read

A single-dose Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson. The trial was the second high-profile trial to pause this week because of safety concerns. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Carl Zimmer

Experts were comforted that companies are following safety precautions. They pointed out that pauses in vaccine trials are common, but pauses in treatment trials like Eli Lilly's are rare.

This week, two high-profile, late-stage clinical

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.