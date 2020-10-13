Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trial of Eli Lilly antibody treatment paused for potential safety concerns

Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Katherine J. Wu and Katie Thomas

A government-sponsored clinical trial testing an antibody treatment made by the drug company Eli Lilly has been paused because of a "potential safety concern," according to emails that government officials sent on Tuesday to researchers

